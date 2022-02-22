MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is still being portrayed as the bad guy.

DJ Akademiks has come forward and spoke about a time the head barb tried to “silence” him. In an interview with DJ Vlad, DJ Akademiks said that the “Bussin'” rapper threatened him after he made comments about her breakup with Meek Mill.

In his comments he said the breakup wouldn’t shake his career because the relationship didn’t contribute to what his core audience wanted from him. He said that this led to Minaj making calls to see who could send him a message.

“Where does Ak work and how can I silence this motherf*****?,” he said about Minaj’s intentions towards him.

This didn’t deter him and instead have him “ammo to go on the attack.” He said he publicized her comments but no one believed him. He said she then sent him direct messages saying that she was going to get “somebody to f***” him up” and break his jaw.

DJ Vlad then read messages that Minaj allegedly sent to DJ Akademiks.

“You’ve been mad since I made a joke about you with Joe on my show,” the texts read. “The people you rep won’t stop your job from being broke. I know too much about your family for you to be playing with me, you h** a** rat. Where you at now? Send your number. My husband wants to talk to you. If I were you, I’d send my number ’cause you’re gonna make it worse.”

They went on to talk about Minaj being an instigator and how her fanbase never believes any of the claims about her that are actually true.

“Her audience is going to take it as ‘oh, you’re just hating on the queen’,” he said.

Dj Akademiks’ claims align with what we have already heard about the Queens-born rapper. Cardi B, Remy Ma and even Tiffany Haddish have commented about her mean girl tactics and trying to stop other female rappers from “getting their bag.”

Watch two excerpts from the interview below.

