After Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, the “Up” rapper was awarded a total close to $4 million. But Tasha K said her pockets aren’t full enough to give her that hefty sum.

“I ain’t got it,” she told Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G on ALLBLK’s Social Society. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.”

Word got back to Cardi B that the Georgia-born Youtuber didn’t have plans on coughing up her millions. She then took to Twitter to send Tasha K a message.

“Think [it’s] a game but trust imma come for everything…BBHMM,” she tweeted.

She posted a tweet with a clip from Rihanna’s video for the hit song of the same name but she was forced to remove it.

“My music reps just [called] me to take it down…I can’t never have fun.”

In January, Cardi B said Tasha K’s claims brought her major distress and that she was “extremely suicidal” and had to seek mental health services.

“Kebe published multiple false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff, including that Plaintiff was a prostitute, that Plaintiff was a user of cocaine, that Plaintiff had and still has herpes,” the lawsuit read according to CNN. “By making and publishing the statements, and campaign of harassing videos, including the Defamatory Videos, Defendants were intending to cause Plaintiff emotional distress.”

She testified that she intentionally posted false things about the mother-of-two in order for her “Unwine With Tasha K” platform to thrive financially.

It was ruled that Kebe must pay $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for pain and suffering, $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses, $500,000 for reimbursement for legal fees and $25,000 in medical fees.

Even though she lost,