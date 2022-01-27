MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K may have lost the legal fight against Cardi B but she is ready for round two. After it was ruled that Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, had to pay Cardi B $4 million for defamation, Kebe released a video statement saying the verdict was “extremely prejudicial.”

In her video she said this is “just the beginning” and she will “spend as many years as I can to protect our right to voice our opinions.”

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team,” she said. “We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs. A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood. We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years.”

Cardi B sued Kebe back in 2019 for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Kebe published multiple false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff, including that Plaintiff was a prostitute, that Plaintiff was a user of cocaine, that Plaintiff had and still has herpes,” the lawsuit read according to CNN. “By making and publishing the statements, and campaign of harassing videos, including the Defamatory Videos, Defendants were intending to cause Plaintiff emotional distress.”

It was ruled that Kebe must pay $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for pain and suffering, $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses and $500,000 for reimbursement for legal fees. Kebe was also going to be responsible for $250,000 in the “WAP” rapper’s medical fees but both parties agreed to drop that sum down to $25,000.

Kebe testified during the trial and admitted to knowingly publishing lies about Cardi B in order to boost her business, Law360 reported. Cardi B also took the stand and spoke about the distress and depression she experienced due to Kebe’s claims about her being a prostitute, cheating on her husband and having herpes. The Bronx native said she felt “helpless” and had to seek psychotherapy because of the anxiety, fatigue and weight loss she experienced due to Kebe’s defamatory claims.

In “good faith” and because the court said so, Tasha K has removed the videos of her making defamatory claims against Cardi B.

