Amazon Prime’s Harlem will be back for a sophomore season. The series follows four Harlem transplants who are trying to chase their dreams and navigate their love lives without falling apart. Camille (Meagan Good) plays an anthropology professor from Columbia University who can’t seem to get her career or love life on the right path. Quinn (Grace Byers) is a banking executive turned fashion designer who owns her own struggling boutique and is trying to prove she can be successful without her wealthy, judgmental mother. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is the workaholic of the bunch of who sabotages her love life but is thriving in her career as an app creator. Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), who lives with Quinn, had a hard time finding her way again after her singing career came to a halt when she was dropped from her record label.

According to Variety, Tracey Oliver, who created the show, was pleased when she saw that the series was the talk of the town it’s named after.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” Oliver said. “‘Harlem’ has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Harlem is a breath of fresh air. While watching the show, it’s easy to see a piece of you in each of these women. Addressing racism within the health care system, trying to prove yourself to your supervisor and dealing with white fragility in the workplace are all issues Black women have encountered, and Harlem embodies necessary aspects of the Black women’s experience.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed and hysterical, ‘Harlem’ and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show. Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said. “We look forward to following the Season 2 journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way.”

Other stars of the series include Robert Ri’chard, Tyler Lepley, Jasmine Guy and Whoopi Goldberg.