Kanye West has spent the last few weeks harassing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian via social media. He’s insulted her regarding her parenting, accused her of trying to put a hit out on him and has antagonized her boyfriend Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. On Feb. 15, he saw the error in his ways and shared his thoughts on Instagram, of course.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Despite this apology, the Chicago rep, who is no longer dating Julia Fox, is still not respecting that Kardashian is no longer interested in a relationship with him and has moved on. On Valentine’s Day, he sent dozens of roses to her home in a black pick up truck with the message “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” along the driver’s side. According to Page Six, Kardashian spent the day of love in New York City with Davidson. The Skims creator filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

West also threatened Davidson on Fivio Foreign’s new track “City of Gods” featuring him and Alicia Keys. He rapped “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL/When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.” He’s also featured on The Game’s latest track “Eazy” and he couldn’t help but issue a threat there as well.

“God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he rapped.

West has deleted all his previous posts from his Instagram page, signifying a fresh start.