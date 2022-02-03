MadameNoire Featured Video

Julia Fox and her friends were “showered” with special treatment by Kanye West for the Uncut Gems actress’ birthday.

Kanye, 44, joined Fox on Feb. 2, as she celebrated her 32nd birthday that evening with friends during dinner at Lucien in New York City. Apparently, the dress code of the evening was all-black attire, according to TMZ.

The outlet also detailed that Kanye gifted Fox some luxe jewelry in addition to the “Baby Birkin” handbags he purchased the actress and her besties. The couple later hung out at a new Asian-fusion speakeasy in NYC called Sei Less, where Kanye bummed songs from his highly anticipated album Donda 2. The pair is also said to have chilled out with attendees Dave Chappelle and Fivio Foreign.

“Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends,” a source explained to PEOPLE. “Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic.”

The insider added that Fox “has been great” for Kanye, stating: “She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit.”

News of Kanye and Fox’s relationships first made headlines in early January. In a “Date Night” post for Interview Magazine, Fox shared that she met Kanye in Miami on New Year’s Eve “and it was an instant connection.”

“Everything with us has been so organic,” Fox said. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

The Yeezus rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, who’s dating comedian Pete Davidson of SNL, is ongoing. Kim filed in 2021, and she and Kanye share four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

