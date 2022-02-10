MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West has been raging against his soon-to-be ex -wife Kim Kardashian on social media. From accusing her of keeping him away from his children, criticizing her for allowing their daughter to have a TikTok account to saying she put a hit out on him, West’s actions have not shown that he is interested in reconciliation. Plus, he’s been parading around with Julia Fox on his arm, showing that he has moved on. But in his recent Instagram post, he is calling for his family to reunite.

In his latest post, he shared photos of Kardashian and their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, from her feature in Vogue magazine.

“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he captioned the screengrab.

This plea for his family to be together again comes after Kardashian released a statement, which was posted to her Instagram story on Feb.4, about West’s frequent social media attacks on her.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness, she said. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

West has since deleted all his posts where he spoke poorly of Kardashian.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian said she has chosen to focus on doing what makes her happy, even if it may have led to her divorce: