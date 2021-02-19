MadameNoire Featured Video

After years of speculation regarding an impending divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, with rumors increasing in intensity in recent months, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star formally filed to end her seven-year marriage from the rap icon on Friday.

According to TMZ, Kardashian has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser and is requesting joint custody of the couple’s four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Sources claim that the split is amicable and that West is in agreement with the joint custodial arrangement. Both parties are said to be committed to sustaining a positive co-parenting relationship.

No date of separation is mentioned in the filing; however, the couple’s marital woes have played out on television and in the headlines for the last couple of years. Reportedly, Kardashian has been ready to end the marriage since last year after West went on several rants about her, their children, and her family of origin on social media. On one occasion, he accused her of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill. However, the rapper’s struggles with bipolar disorder made her stick around longer as she felt it would be unkind to abandon the marriage when he was dealing with mental health challenges.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,’” West tweeted in 2020.

He doubled back days later to apologize.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 after getting in engaged in 2013. The couple began dating in 2012 and welcomed their oldest daughter, North, in 2013.