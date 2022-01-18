MadameNoire Featured Video

On social media, the “Up” rapper recently shared she’s been considering tatting her son’s name on her face.

Last September, Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their baby boy into the world and made their three-year-old daughter Kulture a big sister. Interestingly, the couple has yet to publicly share the baby’s name.

“Random but …. I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face…. I really really wanna do it!” Cardi tweeted on Jan. 17, garnering over 40,000 Likes.

The rapper followed up on the tweet by sharing that she wants the face tatt written along her jaw. She also posted a photo of an older woman with a flower tattooed on her cheekbone.

Cardi’s been raving about her son, who she says is quite the exceptional baby boy. In December, the rapper tweeted, “My son [is] holding his bottle with both his hands already. Im trying to remember if KK [Kulture Kiari] was doing that around three months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.”