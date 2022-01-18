On social media, the “Up” rapper recently shared she’s been considering tatting her son’s name on her face.
Last September, Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their baby boy into the world and made their three-year-old daughter Kulture a big sister. Interestingly, the couple has yet to publicly share the baby’s name.
“Random but …. I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face…. I really really wanna do it!” Cardi tweeted on Jan. 17, garnering over 40,000 Likes.
The rapper followed up on the tweet by sharing that she wants the face tatt written along her jaw. She also posted a photo of an older woman with a flower tattooed on her cheekbone.
Cardi’s been raving about her son, who she says is quite the exceptional baby boy. In December, the rapper tweeted, “My son [is] holding his bottle with both his hands already. Im trying to remember if KK [Kulture Kiari] was doing that around three months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.”
Earlier this month, the rapper shared that her four-month-old son was already saying his first words, according to PEOPLE.
“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said during one of her Instagram Lives. “I put this on everything I love.”
“Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?'” she explained of her interaction with the baby. “Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!'”
Apparently, the baby boy’s also been chatty while watching the popular children’s show Cocomelon.
“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi said to those watching her Live. “This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”
She later turned to the child and said: “You’re talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You’re talking for real.”
Who knows, maybe Cardi’s face tatt is how we’ll learn her son’s name — what you y’all think?
