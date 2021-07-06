MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B recently revealed that she is happy she didn’t follow through with getting the face tattoo she wanted when she was 16-years-old.

The Bronx-born rapper tweeted this little anecdote about her childhood over the weekend:

“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that [I] ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16.”

Naturally, inquiring minds wanted to know what type of design a teenage Cardi had in mind.

Cardi shared that as well, with a gif of former Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B., hiding her face.

“Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw,” she said.

It likely wouldn’t have aged well and it might have even hampered her career in music and the conversations she’s been able to have with prominent political figures like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

While Cardi didn’t get the face tat, she does have a peacock that goes from her waist to the middle of her thigh.

Last year, on the tattoo’s tenth anniversary, Cardi had it updated.

I having the art updated, she said, “So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted.”

On Instagram, Cardi shared that this particular part of the body is sensitive and updating the tattoo took her breath away at times.