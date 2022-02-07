MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer and an infamous fire starter Azealia Banks took to social media over the weekend to share her thoughts about Kanye’s massive meltdown with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The “212” hitmaker told fans she wasn’t siding with the Chicago rapper, who flooded Instagram with claims that Kim was allowing his eldest daughter, North West, to use TikTok “against his will.” In another post, the hip-hop star claimed that Kardashian wouldn’t allow him to take their kids to Chicago for an upcoming basketball game with his newly-formed Donda Academy team.

“Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye… Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy,” the Fantasea crooner wrote via her Instagram story.

Azealia continued:

The New York native was referencing young North’s 2019 digital cover story with Women’s Wear Daily along with a few baffling comments Kanye made during his wacky presential rally in July 2020. West broke down while tearfully explaining his stance on abortion.

“I almost killed my daughter,” the Donda rapper claimed at the time.

“In the Bible it says, ‘Thou shall not kill.’ I remember my girlfriend [now wife, Kim Kardashian] called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … She said she was a pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” he recalled.

Kim and Kanye have gone back and forth publically since their tumultuous divorce process began in February 2021. Months later, fans of the reality TV maven were shocked to learn that she was dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, which further strained her relationship with the “Watch The Throne” hitmaker. West tried one more time to reconcile his marriage with the 41-year-old star during the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, pleading for her to “run back” to what they once shared, but the SKIMS founder revealed in court documents that there was, “no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their marital split, ELLE reported.

Kanye has since spiraled out of control, accusing the mother of his children of reporting him for drug use, all while starting a new relationship with actress and model Julia Fox. In her long Instagram post, Banks sided with Kim Kardashian, arguing that the hip-hip icon was trying to “wreck the mental health of the only person around to care” for his children.

“Kanye is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass,” the 30-year-old added.

During his lengthy Instagram rant on Feb.5, Kanye, who’s gearing up to drop his new DONDA 2 mixtape later this month, made a slew of starling accusations against Kim, claiming that the reality star made him take a drug test on more than one occasion and that she authorized security to be present as he played with his son in the house.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE,” he wrote in the caption. “AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT. HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”

He also claimed that he had to “beg” to attend his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party last month.

Back in November 2021, Kanye made an appearance on The Drinks Champs Podcast, where he opened up about his impending divorce from the 41-year-old model and influencer.

“My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he insisted. “But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife’s ear.”

In a statement shared via her Instagram story, Kardashian accused the rapper of “constantly attacking” her in interviews, noting how the allegations were “more hurtful than any TikTok North can create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian shared with her massive following. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Read Kim’s full statement below.

