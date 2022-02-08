MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has snagged her first Oscar nomination. She’s been nominated for best original song for “Be Alive,” an original song from the soundtrack to King Richardthe biopic about Serena and Venus Williams‘ father Richard.

“Be Alive,” oozes with Black pride as Bey sings about Black solidarity, family and our resilience. On the song she sings:

It feels so good to be alive

Got all my family by my side

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That’s why I lift my head with pride

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I’ll go

The path was never paved with gold (gold)

We worked and built this on our own (own)

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

In the best original song nomination, the 28-time Grammy winner is up against Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, “Down To Joy” from Belfast, “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die and “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been recognized for her acting. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Deena Jones in the 2006’s Dreamgirls.

Bey’s husband Jay Z was an Oscar hopeful this year with two songs from the soundtrack from The Harder They Fall, a Black Western he produced, being expected to receive nominations for best original song. Unfortunately, he was snubbed. His track “Guns Go Bang” featuring Kid Cudi and “The Harder They Fall,” a song sung by Koffee and co-written by Jigga, didn’t make the cut. If they would’ve, he and his wife would’ve become the first ever couple to compete against each other for an Oscar.

The Oscars will air on ABC on March 27, 2022 from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California.

 

Play

