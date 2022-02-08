Beyoncé has snagged her first Oscar nomination. She’s been nominated for best original song for “Be Alive,” an original song from the soundtrack to King Richard, the biopic about Serena and Venus Williams‘ father Richard.
“Be Alive,” oozes with Black pride as Bey sings about Black solidarity, family and our resilience. On the song she sings:
It feels so good to be alive
Got all my family by my side
Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried
That’s why I lift my head with prideI got a million miles on me
They want to see how far I’ll go
The path was never paved with gold (gold)
We worked and built this on our own (own)And can’t nobody knock it if they tried
This is hustle personified
Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive
So when we win, we will have pride
Do you know how much we have cried?
How hard we had to fight?
This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been recognized for her acting. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Deena Jones in the 2006’s Dreamgirls.
Bey’s husband Jay Z was an Oscar hopeful this year with two songs from the soundtrack from The Harder They Fall, a Black Western he produced, being expected to receive nominations for best original song. Unfortunately, he was snubbed. His track “Guns Go Bang” featuring Kid Cudi and “The Harder They Fall,” a song sung by Koffee and co-written by Jigga, didn’t make the cut. If they would’ve, he and his wife would’ve become the first ever couple to compete against each other for an Oscar.
The Oscars will air on ABC on March 27, 2022 from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California.