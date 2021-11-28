MadameNoire Featured Video

Venus and Serena’s half-sister shared some revealing details about her rocky relationship with their father Richard Williams.

Sabrina Williams’s late mother, Betty Johnson, was married to the former tennis coach in the early sixties. The couple had four children together shortly before Williams allegedly walked out on his family according to the Wimbledon champs estranged sister. Sabrina, 57, was just 8-years-old during the time of the incident.

“My sister Reneeka was a baby eight weeks old when my dad left,” she told The Sun in an exclusive interview.

“How do you leave a baby? I was eight years old, and he left under the pretense ‘I’m gonna get you a bike?’ I can laugh about it now.”

RELATED CONTENT: Serena & Venus Williams’s Estranged Big Sis Lashes Out At Their Dad For Abandoning His First Family: “He Was Just A Sperm Donor”

Sabrina, who now works as a hospice chaplain, slammed the Williams Sister’s newly released biopic King Richard for portraying the determined father as a savior without fully addressing his complicated past.

“I don’t think it should have taken up the whole movie, but, to give the movie some more credibility, at least reference it, as he left us when he was a grown man,” she continued. Does anyone believe this story? Wow, really, it’s all there on Google.” “I get it, every movie is slightly economical with the truth, but because it’s Venus and Serena, nobody is going to put anything bad about them, or make it seem like they were part of something bad,” she added. “Truth be told, those girls rose to the top while his other children had to suffer because of the choices my dad made, we were raised in poverty after he left.”

Sabrina alleged that her father left the family when her mother was battling cancer in 1998. She says they fell on tough times financially before her passing.

Unfortunately, Williams’ health has been on the decline since suffering a massive stroke in 2016. Now, the 79-year-old lives under the care of his son, Chavoita Lesane, who has a hefty criminal past, according to The New York Post. He is also going through a protracted divorce from his former wife Lakeisha Graham, 47. The proceedings began in 2017. “The couple married in 2010 and have a young son, Dylan, born in 2012,” the outlet reported. Williams’ speaking ability has also been drastically affected by a neurological disorder.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘You’ll Never Hold A Candle To Me’ Venus Williams Explains How She Responds To Pressure From The Media