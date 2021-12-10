MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West is still using public platforms to beg for his wife, Kim Kardashian, to take him back. During the Larry Hoover benefit concert on Dec. 9, West performed his hit “Runaway” and tweaked the lyrics a bit as he pled for Kardashian’s return.

“I need you to run right back to me, baby…more specifically, Kimberly,” he sang in front of thousands of people at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kardashian was in the audience with their eight-year-old daughter, North, and six-year-old son, Saint. Kardashian’s been rumored to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

West wanting to return home to his family is understandable, but the way he is pleading for reconciliation is quite inappropriate. Whether Kardashian is interested in rekindling their romance or not, she may be uncomfortable with him drawing so much attention to their marital issues. Before the concert, he gave this bizarre, grandiose speech to the attendees of the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Nov.24 about why it is crucial for his family to be reunited.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he said.

Wanting your family back is fine, but making a public spectacle of it may not be the best way to persuade your wife to let you come back home. Also, where are the boundaries? His pleas should be made to his wife only, not in front of thousands of people who have nothing to do with his marriage. Assuming that this will impress her or make her feel compelled to give the marriage another try is a fallacy. If she’s already dating someone else, clearly she is focused on moving on but Yeezy refuses to respect that. Plus, how do the children feel about this? They are very young and impressionable and them seeing their father beg like this makes it hard for them not to have questions and could cause them to try to get involved in grown folks business.

If you want your wife to take you back, you have to show her that you are willing to do the work to be a better husband by actually doing it while you’re not at home. Begging through songs and giving speeches at public events is not work, it’s performative.