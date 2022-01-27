MadameNoire Featured Video

After rumors surfaced that Kanye West is scouting homeless people in Los Angeles to be models for an alleged Skid Row-inspired fashion show, a representative from Ye’s Yeezy Gap team has swiftly spoken out.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness,” a Yeezy GAP spokesperson told The New York Post on Jan. 27. “But this reported event is not on our schedule at this time, nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development.”

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Kanye is collaborating and planning a fashion show with a streetwear brand named Skid Row Fashion Week to help L.A.’s homeless.

The outlet spoke to SRFW’s founder, David Sabastian, who said he met the “Jesus Walks” rapper at Ye’s studio in L.A.’s Arts District — located near Skid Row.

Apparently, that’s when the two decided to collaborate for a Yezzy x SRFW clothing line, which is reportedly set to drop on Feb. 22. The meeting is said to have gone down earlier this month, amid Kanye working on Donda 2.

The streetwear brand founder explained that Skid Row Fashion Week donates a portion of its sales to those living on Skid Row and that it employs L.A.’s homeless at its factory. TMZ further detailed that Sabastian claims 100% of the collab with Yeezy will go to those on Skid Row.

The outlet shared that Sabastian and Kanye are still in the early stages of planning the fashion show, but “they’d hire people from the SRFW factory to model the clothes.”

One of the ideas the two reportedly came up with for the collaborative clothing line was “a trash bag puffer jacket.”

Ye’s Yeezy GAP representative didn’t deny that the rapper and Sabastian were brainstorming ideas about the fashion show, they just said there’s no fashion show on the calendar and none of the collaboration’s products are in development yet. That said, TMZ did provide a picture of what looks to be a sample t-shirt from the line.

Moreover, SRFW currently has some content related to the collaboration on its website.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, last November Kanye worked with Los Angeles Mission, a nonprofit that combats homeless and poverty, including providing 1,000 meals to those in need.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kanye West Pays Homage To Virgil Abloh With An Emotional Sunday Service”