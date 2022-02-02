MadameNoire Featured Video

While in the midst of a global pandemic, people’s sexual behavior have changed significantly changed. COVID-19 being so deadly led to casual hook-ups being discouraged and this has led some of Generation Z to embark on a celibacy journey. Under the hashtags #Celibacy, #Celibacygang and #Celibacytiktok, many women have been identifying the benefits of celibacy, posting funny clips about missing the D, how ovulation makes it difficult at times and clarifying the definition of what it actually means to be celibate.

Celibacy has become more popular among the younger generation over the last two decades. According to the Daily Mail, a study by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that celibacy has doubled among people aged 25 to 34 since 2002. Another 2020 study by Rutgers University and the University at Albany found that young American adults between the ages of 18 and 23 were having 14% less casual sex than people in the same age range 10 years before.

“The recent cohorts of young people adopt adult roles later in their lives and depend on their parents for longer periods,” Lei Lei, a study co-author and assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers, said in a press release according to Insider. “The declining engagement in casual sex among this age group could be another sign of delayed transition into adulthood.”

Many TikTok influencers shared why they chose to be celibate. Influencer Tera Chantelle identified some of the benefits of being celibate in one of her videos including having healthy platonic relationships, avoiding sexually transmitted diseases, an increase in self-worth, no pregnancy scares and no soul ties. Another influencer who goes by Dope Soul Mani claimed that taking sex out of the equation will show you how meaningless some of your relationships are. TikToker Brianna Simone addressed the misconceptions about celibacy like people practicing celibacy don’t have sexual desires and that no one will date a celibate person.

