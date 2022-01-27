MadameNoire Featured Video

Child abuse cases were on the rise during the first several months of the pandemic, a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

The startling data revealed that nearly 504 Black children died due to child maltreatment, but the findings suggest an even bigger problem. The troubling report indicates a gloomy reality for Black children, “who are now three times more likely to die of suspected child abuse or neglect than white children,” the report noted. A large number of those fatalities were underreported and barely investigated.

Aysha E. Schomburg, of the department’s Children’s Bureau, told AP News, that COVID-19 drastically affected the ability of child welfare to examine the reported cases, but unfortunately, the agency was already experiencing a disturbing trend in unreported cases of child abuse, way before the pandemic. “The report noted an overall 10 percent drop in the number of child protective services cases handled by states in the early days of the pandemic,” according to AP News.

“Disparities that were present before the pandemic were intensified, and COVID-19 exposed gaps in our human services delivery system,” she explained.