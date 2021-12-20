MadameNoire Featured Video

For Keyshia Cole, 2022 is going to be the year of celibacy.

According to the Grammy-nominated singer, one of the promises she’s making to herself as she plans for the new year is keeping her goodies all to herself.

On Twitter, Cole recently shared the New Year’s resolution with her followers by tweeting, “I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year.”

Since celibacy is still somewhat taboo, we’re here for Cole being open about her desire to abstain from sex in the upcoming year. Regardless of the reasoning behind her decision, celibacy can offer many benefits to those you practice it — including better self-control and zero risk to sexual health.

Earlier this year, Womb Care Love founder, author and healer Queen Afua recommended going celibate or practicing a “sex cleanse” every so often to realign with yourself. On Red Table Talk, the healer explained:

“…When you have a sex cleanse, it actually allows yourself to take a pause and give yourself self love and self care. You’re not denying yourself anything you’re just actually energizing yourself so when you do partake again, your orgasm is better, your mind is clearer. You’re making healthier choices. Do that for seven days or a 28 day cycle, a whole moon day cycle. And when you come together with your mate, it will be very peaceful and loving and blissful. Charged up. You’ll get visions. You’ll create a new world.”

Additionally, celebrities including Meagan Good, Chance the Rapper and many others have praised celibacy for changing themselves and their love lives for the better.

If it works for them, it works for us — more power to them.

