Bronx native Cardi B is giving back in a major way–to the community and borough that raised her .

The “Money” rapper is currently working with the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, an offshoot of NYC’s Mayor Fund, to pay for the funeral expense of all 17 victims who lost their lives due to the tragic fire in the Bronx on Jan. 9.

Cardi’s pledge of funds will also cover the repatriation expenses acquired by families returning loved ones to other countries for burial, PEOPLE reported. Some of the deceased will be laid to rest in the Gambia, where they immigrated from.

Each of the 17 victims died due to smoke inhalation, according to the Associated Press. Victims included those aged five to 50, and over 60 residents were left injured. The incident is said to be NYC’s most deadly fire in three decades.

The fire was sparked in the 19-story Bronx apartment building by a faulty space heater. While the appliance only “damaged a small part of the building,” the outlet reported that smoke “engulfed” the apartment complex.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said in a statement released on Wednesday. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” she noted.

The rapper added, “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

To help those affected by the Bronx fire, donate here.

