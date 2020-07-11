Cardi B Is Preparing To Launch A Children’s Clothing Line

After having such a successful clothing line in collaboration with Fashion Nova, Cardi B is hoping to have the same success with her next venture. The Bronx spitter is looking to launch her own clothing line of baby clothes. According to TMZ, Cardi has filed to trademark her name for a new children’s clothing line.

It’s been reported that Cardi plans to launch a clothing line that includes tops, sweaters, bottoms, bibs, headwear and onesies.

Cardi B has an impressive fashion sense and when she hits the red carpet she makes sure to turn heads and leave her mark. Every time she collaborates with a brand, it’s an instant hit. Her two collections with Fashion Nova sold out in a matter of hours. The Tom Ford lipstick, which was a part of their Boys & Girls collection, that was named after her and came in a colbalt blue shade sold out in 24 hours. The “Please Me” rapper also collaborated with Reebok for the release of their Club C 85 shoe, the Aztrek shoe and the Zig Kinetica shoe.

Plus, Cardi is a mommy and makes sure to keep her now two-year-old daughter just as fashionable as her. For her recent birthday post for her second birthday, Cardi dressed Kulture in a pink Balenciaga hoodie that read “Bonjour Balenciaga” with a matching pink tutu and Nike Air Force 1’s. Kulture is always looking adorable in high fashion brands like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi and Chanel.