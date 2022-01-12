MadameNoire Featured Video

Jim Jones had everyone’s jaw on the floor when he said his mother taught him how to French kiss when he as a child by demonstrating on him during an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service. In case you missed it, the “Summer in Miami” rapper said:

“My moms taught me how to kiss when I was young,” Jones said. “She taught me how to tongue kiss when I was younger…It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth.”

This lead to Mama Jones receiving heavy criticism online and being accused of sexual abuse .Mama Jones has now come forward to address her son’s comments. On Instagram Live with DJ Dior Cartel, the 62-year-old said she never put her mouth on her son. She said when showed him how to kiss, she stuck her tongue out of her mouth and moved it around to show him how to do it.

“The comments are crazy and everybody needs to understand ya’ll taking it wrong,” she said. “I am not a nasty mother, all I am is a mother that was teaching my son exactly how to survive and how to actually be able to deal with a woman….There wasn’t no tonguing down, it was a way of showing you how to tongue.”

After the clip from Lip Service went viral, Jones said his story was a joke.

“For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world,” he said in an Instagram video. “And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. Um, it don’t bother us anyway, but let’s get it clear, don’t…that’s weak what ya’ll trying to project. Something simple, something from my childhood, we was talking about childhood things. I thought that was funny, I appreciate you mommy for helping me out, but no.”

See what Mama Jones said below.