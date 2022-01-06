MadameNoire Featured Video

During an appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Jim Jones and the hosts touched on a slew of topics like NFTs, going to church, his time working at a law firm and rap beef but one topic in particular has our minds blown.

While discussing sex, the DipSet rep revealed that he learned how to tongue kiss from his mother. To clarify, he said “there [weren’t] any instructions” and “she showed me with her mouth.” When the hosts’ heads turned, he rationalized her actions saying the reason why she raised him the way she did was because she was a teenage mother.

“Remember, my mom was 17. She’s a baby,” he said. “Look at all the babies that’s having babies now and look at how they act with their babies. It’s like they have a little sister or little brother more than they had a child.”

When asked if he thought tongue kissing was nasty at first, he said “with my mom it didn’t phase me” but “the first time I kissed a girl I was so…pissed off. I didn’t know what the f*** was going on.”

Even though she gave birth to Jones when she was 17, by the time she was teaching him how to tongue kiss she was an adult. Conversations around intimacy are fine but demonstrations are unacceptable. Having a child while you are a child and treating your child more like a sibling still doesn’t justify nor offer understanding around why a mother would see it fit to French kiss her child. As a social worker, I can assure you that this would’ve been reported to the New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services if a mandated reporter heard him say that as a minor.

Twitter also had a lot to say about this eyebrow raising revelation.

