Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson just reminded her fans that if they’ve been ready to see her compete on the track again, the wait is almost over.

“I took a couple… You know, I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time, b*itches,” Richardson mouthed in a clip shared on Instagram as a viral voiceover of Nicki Minaj accepting an award back in 2017 played overtop.

The 21-year-old underwent a hair transformation in the short video — going from her natural hair in a full and fun afro to a long and wavy platinum blonde wig with a patch of dark blue strands by the video’s end.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by Richardson’s hairstyle for the wig, Brianna Renee.

The record-breaking runner is known for the bold and colorful looks she always sports. That said, it was no surprise that the full glam makeup and signature artfully crafted and long nails she had in the video matched the fly of her new wig.

For Pride Month, Richardson had posted “hair dump” on her account showing off all of her past amazing hair looks.

“In it, she can be seen wearing everything from blue, stick-straight hair to curly micro-bangs to blonde locks that gradually turned dark brown at the ends,” Bustle detailed.

To remind her fans of the day she’ll be running in the upcoming Prefontaine Classic in her most recent clip, Richardson captioned it: “August 21 and I’m not playing nice 👊🏾.”

Sports fans are particularly excited to see the athlete race against the three Jamaican Olympic medalists who demolished their competition in the women’s 100 meters race at this year’s Olympics.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Richardson will run against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

The Caribbean country’s athletes took home the gold, silver, and bronze in women’s 100 meters, respectively, at the Tokyo Games.

Despite her widely praised performance at the Pre-Trials in June, Richardson was disqualified from competing at this year’s Olympics after being suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency for failing a drug test.

The sprinter’s suspension ended on July 28.