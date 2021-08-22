MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson made her highly anticipated return to the track on Friday during the Women’s 100-meter race at the Nike Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. The 21-year-old track and field star went toe to toe with Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, who all dominated the Tokyo Olympics this year.

While fans were excited to see Sha’Carri run after her tough withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics following a positive marijuana test, some were disappointed the young athlete didn’t come back as big as everyone hoped she would. Richardson finished in ninth place, blazing through the track in only 11.14 seconds. She then withdrew herself from Saturday’s 200m competition.

In the end, Elaine-Herah Thompson, who took home 3 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics reigned victorious again, winning the race with a score of 10.54. The historic speed makes her the second-fastest woman to almost sprint past track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner’s record of 10.49 which has not been defeated since 1988.

Sha’Carri wasn’t too upset by her performance. Richardson told NBC after the game:

“I’m not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s–t you want because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can’t nobody ever take that away from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet — period.”

Social media had a lot to say after the race. One user wrote:

“Only if Sha’Carri ran like the way she runs her mouth.” Another person chimed in, “Sha’Carri before and after being dusted!” posting a picture of a rooster with half of its feathers lost along with their scathing tweet.

As for Elaine Thompson-Herah and what she thinks about Sha’Carri’s performance? Didn’t seem like she had too much to say.