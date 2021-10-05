MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though her opportunity to compete in this year’s Games was thwarted, Sha’Carri Richardson still has plans to dominate at Olympics to come and give her fans what they wanted to see.

In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, the track star shared a picture tagged in Paris, France, the next city to host the international sporting event. Richardson noted, “Paris 2024, history will be made.”

Unfortunately, Richardson never made it to this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games. The 21-year-old sprinter rose to stardom when she dominated at the track and field Olympic Pre-Trials in late June and subsequently secured her spot on Team USA. Then, she ended up being disqualified from competing in the sport in early July — just weeks before the Games were set to go down — after she failed a drug test and her spot in the Olympics was compromised.

Since her 30-day suspension ended, the track and field star hasn’t been shy about reminding her fans what she has been able to accomplish. Still, online users have been quick to check the 21-year-old’s cockiness since the sprinter scored ninth place in August’s Prefontaine Classic, second place in the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy on Sept. 5, and fourth place in the 200m race at the Wanda Diamond League in Brussels on Sept. 3.

Richardson is vocal about her pride and that pride comes with public critique. After her Prefontaine Classic loss, journalist Roland Martin tweeted, “Damn. @itskerrii Sha’Carri Richardson got smoked at the Prefontaine @nikepreclassic like a big Jamaican blunt!”

More recently, fellow track star Usain Bolt suggested Richardson eat a slice of humble pie and focus on her training. In an interview with The New York Post, he said: “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much. If you talk that big talk you have to back it up. So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it.”

Regardless of haters and doubters, there’s one thing we can count on Richardson for and that’s the confidence she has in herself and honestly, we love to see it.

