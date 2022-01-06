MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Simmons made her entrance into 2022 as “THAT” girl — at least according to her Instagram followers, that is.

The Simmons Beauty founder did the viral “I AM WOMAN” challenge by posting a clip of herself vacationing on the beach in St. Lucia with the song by Emmy Meli of the same name playing over the footage.

In the song, which is about female empowerment and self-love, Meli sings the lyrics:

“I am woman. I am fearless. I am sexy. I’m divine. I’m unbeatable. I’m creative. Honey, you can get in line. I am feminine, I am masculine. I am anything I want. I can teach you. I can love you. If you got it going on.”

Fans couldn’t help but flood Simmons’ comments talking about how good the 34-year-old mother looked in her bikini as she rocked her natural figure. They posted messages like, “All woman for real for real,” “Beautiful natural body ❤️🔥 ,” and “Yesss, show the skinny women, that curvy women look good as well.”

“I love you and how confident you are in your own skin,” another said underneath Simmons’ post, adding, “Stay true to yourself and natural…. you inspire me in many ways…”

Underneath a separate recent post of the Growing Up Hip Hop star, dancing her way into the new year in a bikini, Simmons’ followers said, “Ms.Built Not Bought 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍 ,” “Natural and fine af 🔥🔥🔥😍 ,” “😍😍 Them thighs tell no lies.”

Simmons revealed several months ago that she’s collaboratively working on a project called Xtreme Built Not Bought, a fitness and lifestyle venture designed to bring its users “all the must-have wellness apparel and programming.”

In several other posts from this week, the reality star gave her followers more context on her renewed sense of body confidence. Inspiringly, the Growing Up Hip Hop star said 2022 is about embracing “every flaw” on her body despite being hard on herself “for years” about her fluctuating weight.

“Even with working out and being vegan, I’d have days I’d want more. Truth be told, true happiness starts with embracing yourself,” Simmons wrote in an Instagram caption.

“#NoFilterKindOfNewYear ☀️ New Year. Same me,” she added in another post. “Continual growth, love, being kind to myself. To my body, to my timing with everything. Not rushing. Just being present. Removing filters when I want, adding them when I please. Not living by anyone’s standards but mine. This is me. Promise to be more of me. Whatever that looks like for me. Let’s go 2022 👋 💕.”

Simmons is feeling herself, and showing off her body confidence on the ‘Gram is definitely a vibe we want to match all throughout 2022. We’re here for it!

