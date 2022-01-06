MadameNoire Featured Video

Over half of Americans report receiving at least one unwanted gift every year, according to data from Finder.com. The report showed that the unwanted gift received the most is clothing, followed by household goods, then cosmetics and fragrances. A study conducted by Stanford shows that everyone feels more satisfied – the gift giver and the recipient – when the desired gift was stated in advance. So, to some degree, it could be our own fault when we don’t get what we want if we didn’t tell the people in our lives what we wanted.

You could find yourself surrounded by new items right now that were given as gifts, but are just turning into clutter. Don’t just want to throw these items away because that’s bad for the environment and there’s likely something more productive to do with them. If you’re in this predicament, here are some ideas of what to do with unwanted gifts.

Have A Post-Holiday White Elephant Gathering

White Elephant gathering usually take place before the holidays but you could host one after, too, asking attendees to wrap up the unwanted gifts they received during the holidays. It’s an excuse to get together with friends, and that item you wanted to toss could be a treasure to someone else. In the meantime, you could find that somebody brings something you actually wanted, so you don’t feel like you’re down one gift.

Donate It

There are certain items that are popular holiday gifts but also in high demand at shelters. New socks, hats, gloves and scarves are always welcome donations at shelters because they’re (nearly) one-size-fits-all, and they keep the vulnerable unhouse community warm. If you received certain kitchen appliances or items that you already had or simply won’t use, these can also be great for shelters. Think things like blenders, toasters, mugs and pans. Soup kitchens and shelters are often in great need of such items.

Sell It On Facebook

Sell your items for a little extra cash on Facebook market place. If you’re generally uncomfortable with selling online on sites like Craigslist, Facebook lets you connect with people you already know or at least who know someone you know for a safer selling experience. Be prepared to get a fraction of what the item is worth, because people tend to go on Facebook for a steal. But you paid nothing for the item, so you’re in the green either way.

Re-Gift It Later

If you receive something that isn’t personally your thing but something someone else might like, stock it away for re-gifting later. Things like perfumes, candles, fancy coasters, wallets, cookbooks, and jewelry are gifts that others might appreciate. They’re always useful to keep on hand for those times you forgot to buy a gift for someone who bought you something. We’ve listed other items like that here.

Have A Neighborhood Yard Sale

Your entire neighborhood is likely filled with individuals who received gifts they didn’t want for the holidays. Host a neighborhood yard sale, where everyone can bring unwanted gifts to sell for the holidays. It’s a fun way to get together with neighbors. Plus, if you put up signs advertising your multi-home yard sale, you’ll likely get quite a few shoppers. In the end, some of your neighbors might buy your unwanted gifts and vice versa.

Sell Gift Cards

If you receive a gift card to a place you don’t shop, there are several things you can do. There are sites for selling unwanted gift cards like Gameflip, Raise, and Giftcash. You’ll typically sell your gift card at a slight discount in order to entice buyers. You can also make a post on social media, stating which gift card you have, and welcoming others to report their unwanted gift cards. See if you can find someone who has a gift card to a place you like, and make a trade.

Repurpose

There are many ways to repurpose items. You can turn small trinkets into tree ornaments for next year. Remove beads from unwanted jewelry and put them in glass jars to make centerpieces. Beautiful perfume bottles can serve as vases for small flowers or decorative pieces for your vanity table. A stuffed animal that your child didn’t want can be a toy for your dog. If you’re good with a sewing machine, you can take patches from unwanted garments and repurpose them into other items like hats or purses.

Give It Away

If you don’t think you can make money off of the item, don’t think a shelter could use it, or are simply still feeling the holiday spirit, just make a post on social media stating you’re giving an item away. You could also create a private group and invite only those you know, so you can be sure the item goes to a good home. You never know what “trash” is someone else’s treasure, and which item that was just clutter to you is a great find for someone else.