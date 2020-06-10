15 Creative Ways To Repurpose Items You Throw Out

I hate waste. I always like to think that when I spend a dollar, that I can stretch that dollar. I like to see all money out the door as an investment. I hope every item I bring into my home will make some task easier or relieve me of some stress down the line. So it can be really hard for me to toss things out. Of course, if you’re never willing to throw anything away, you risk reaching hoarder status and having stuff all over the place. So, if you’re going to hang onto something, you need to have a purpose for it. Don’t just hang onto it “in case.” Discover ways to put it to use in a way that won’t feel cluttered or clumsy. It is amazing what a little creativity can do. It really can help you stretch your dollars. Our immediate instinct, when we need something, is to look online or go to a store. We buy the exact things we need, brand new. But sometimes, something you already have in your home would get the job done. All it takes is a small shift in perspective to see how something you always thought just had one purpose, actually has many. Here are ways to repurpose common household items you’d usually just throw away.

Six-pack carton=tabletop condiment holder

Fold flat and hang onto some of your six-pack cartons from soda bottles and beer bottles. They’re just the right size to store a bottle of hot sauce, ketchup, mustard, and maybe salt and pepper shakers. You can have a restaurant-style condiment holder on your table, or give yourself an easy way to transport these items for a picnic.