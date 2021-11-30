MadameNoire Featured Video

Giving Tuesday is a day where people worldwide partake in acts of generosity and kindness by sharing their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. In honor of this year’s giving spirit, MADAMENOIRE compiled a list of eight organizations you can donate to that put Black women and girls at the forefront.

To make things simple, we’ve shared the organizations’ mission statements along with their donation links in case you’re moved to contribute to any causes you may align with. View them down below.

Free Black Mamas DMV

“#FreeBlackMamasDMV is a collective of organizations including Life After Release, Out for Justice, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams and many others. We organize annual Black Mama’s Day and COVID-19 bailouts across the DC and Baltimore metro area to raise public consciousness about the inhumanity of money bail and pre-trial detention and end these systemic injustices that keep our people caged.

We are a member of National Bail Out Collective’s #FreeBlackMamas campaign, a formation of over a dozen community-based organizations that is responsible for the Black Mama’s Bail Out along with subsequent bailout actions and strategies to end money bail and pre-trial detention.”

Donate