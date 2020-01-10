The Internets Found Receipts That Future Gifted Lori Harvey With The Same Birthday Surprise He Gave His Exes

Lori Harvey brought in her 23rd birthday in extravagant style. The Harvey heir charted a private jet full of roses to an undisclosed location with friends for her big day.

Before take off, the model shared footage on social media of her plane, filled with birthday goodies.

“Birthday Trip Starts Nowww,” she captioned the video.

When Harvey arrived at her destination, she shared video of her room adorned with rose petals and candles. Some internet sleuths pulled up proof that the surprise may have come from her alleged bae Future, who showered his baby mamas with the same sort of love for their special days.

Someone created a video collage of all three women relishing in their Future gifts, and it does look awfully similar.

One things for sure, if this was from Future, he sure is consistent with how he romances his women.

Even though Lori has been linked with Future for quite some time, neither of them has really spoken on their relationship. The most information we got was an Insta-story post on Future’s page featuring Lori. Back in November, the Atlanta rapper uploaded a photo of Lori with the words, “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Fans also have questioned how Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, feels about all the dating rumors surrounding his baby girl.

While the 62-year-old was walking around Hollywood, an interviewer approached him asking, “How do you feel about your daughter dating Future?”

“I don’t know nothing about that,” the talk show host remarked.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer insisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey repeated.

We can guess Papa Harvey isn’t that happy about his daughter’s dating life, given that just a few years ago, his wife Marjorie warned Lori to stay away from athletes and rappers. Welp, that didn’t work out.

“No athletes, no rappers, we gon go down the list,” her mom said during a segment of “The Steve Harvey” show back in 2015.

Lori insisted, “When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about. I got this.”

“Don’t ever try to fit in when God has clearly created you to stand out,” Marjorie continued. “Always be a lady, and always understand you are the prize. Don’t give yourself to anybody that is not going to be your husband. If they love you, if they really care about you, they’ll wait on it.”