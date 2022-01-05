MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J and Princess Love have gone from break up to make up right before our eyes and now the internet is wondering if they have made up for good. In the latest social media posts, they were together with their two children, three-year-old Melody and two-year-old Epik, spending the holidays together as well as celebrating Epik’s birthday.

“Today was so special – I actually got real emotional today bc all the love we shared as a family was priceless. God I’m so thankful for my family!,” Ray J captioned a video of his children opening Christmas gifts.

Ever since scrubbing his Instagram page clean of his previous posts, his photos have been family focused and have mostly included Princess Love. In between filing for divorce three times, once from Princess Love and twice from Ray J, they moved to Miami together, continued to work as executive producers together for their shows on the Zeus network and appeared side by side on Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked side by side. It was even rumored that they were going to be transferring from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to the Miami cast. In April 2021, Love had mentioned wanting more children with Ray J as well, even though they had been sleeping in separate beds for the past two years. Throughout their marital woes, Ray J has been vocal about wanting to keep his family together, which is why the public was shocked when he filed for divorce for the second time in October 2021. An inside source even said that their marriage was over for good.

“It’s a wrap,” a source told Page Six after Ray J filed. “They’re not in a healthy relationship, but there’s definitely love there. They love their kids. They love co-parenting but the marriage is over. It’s not the end of the world.”

But since filing for divorce again, there seems to be no trouble in paradise. Are they just co-parenting peacefully and co-existing or have they reconciled?