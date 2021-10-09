MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage is on the rocks yet again. Ray J filed for divorce for the second time on Oct. 6, 2021, which makes the third time the couple has been on the road to divorce.

Princess Love hasn’t directly addressed his divorce filing but told TMZ she is focusing on her career and children. As she was leaving an airport with her children, one-year-old Epik and three-year-old Melody, she said that Ray J, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, was “alive and well” and that she has “never been better.” When asked if there was a chance of rekindling, she didn’t say anything about him filing for divorce.

“I’m just focused on working and taking care of my kids,” she said. “They are my focus.”

The news of Ray J’s divorce filing came a few days after he announced that he was hospitalized with pneumonia and that no one was by his side.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “No family members came to see me not even my wife.”

Before his hospitalization, he wiped his Instagram clean and put in his bio that he was “separated and single.”

In May of 2020, Princess Love filed for divorce first. Then in September 2020, Ray J fired back with his own divorce filing after they had reconciled, which Love found out about on social media. In March 2021, Ray J agreed to call off his divorce filing without prejudice, meaning he could file again if he changed his mind. They even picked up and moved to Miami, Florida as a family. Let’s hope these two can figure things out.