MadameNoire Featured Video

In a clip from the latest episode of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Ray J talked with Lil Scrappy about the martial issues going on between him and Princess Love at the time. Although Scrappy tried to sympathize with Ray J by telling him that he could relate to not feeling fulfilled in certain aspects of his own marriage, Ray J quickly highlighted that when it came to one area in particular, he and Princess haven’t been connected for a long time.

In the episode, Scrappy asked Ray J if he would really go through with getting a divorce from his wife. If you recall, after Princess Love filed for divorce from him back in May of last year — then later dismissed the filing that July — Ray J ended up filing against her in September.

As he then explained to Scrappy, his children with Princess were a big factor in considering whether or not to go through with the divorce. When Scrappy pointed out that in his opinion things between him and Bambi weren’t that different from what Ray J said was going on in his own marriage, the latter revealed to Scrappy that it had then been two years since he and Princess slept in the same bed. Since the two share their 2-year-old daughter Melody and 15-month-old son Epik Ray, Ray J’s statement basically says he and his Princess haven’t shared their marital bed since around the time their son was conceived.

Later in the scene, Ray J continued speaking to the fellow rapper and told him, “I added up all the bad sh*t, all the good sh*t, and then our kids.” Concerning his primary issue with Princess he stated, “She just has to address the fact that [she’s] been talking to me and treating me like I’m scum.”

When Scrappy let Ray J know that he felt his wife had done the same — but that he didn’t think women were capable of seeing things from their point of view, Ray J ended the conversation by saying that if it was true Princess wouldn’t be able to understand, “then it’s over.”

Last December, Princess told some of her L&HH franchise co-stars that despite the divorce drama, she still wanted to have kids with Ray J. In the most recent update of their marriage’s status, early last month Ray J said things between him and Princess Love were “in a peaceful place,” and that the two were working on keeping their marriage alive while co-parenting. Overall, going back to sharing a bed might be the answer to giving them the additional kids and happy marriage they’re seeming to work towards.