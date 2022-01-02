MadameNoire Featured Video

One of our favorite baddies, Lori Harvey, dropped a curious love-link in a Boomerang picture on her Instagram during all the New Year excitement. The obligatory bathroom selfie showed Harvey and her boo-thang looking quite stunning and dripped per usual. Michael B. Jordan stuck his tongue out and made funny faces as Harvey blew kisses in front of the mirror—and in plain sight the the word “BABYDADDY 🖤” was captioned into the clip.

The A Journal For Jordan actor reposted the clip on Twitter at around 1 a.m. on New Years Day:

The wording has stirred speculation into whether or not the young couple may be low key announcing a current pregnancy, family planning or if young Lori is solely acting like where she comes from—Memphis to be clear—and using Black colloquialisms to reference her dude. Let’s not act like this isn’t a common thing to do.

Harvey and Jordan have been locking lips and loving each other down for over a year now. In November 2021, MADAMENOIRE reported that the lovebirds’ celebrated their anniversary by paying homage to one another on social media. Jordan made several appearances in Harvey’s New Years Eve post which was captioned: “2021 was one hell of a year!!! Ready for 2022.”

Photos of the two booed up, boxing, skiing and swapping tongues were integrated with a few career highlights, TV moments, workout videos and images of Harvey looking moist and fly AF.

However, the baby daddy comment has become a trending topic among social media critics. Followers on The Shade Room had plenty to say:

The founder of SKN beauty products has had a helluva a year indeed. The transition from her train wreck relationship with rapper Future, to her budding love affair with Jordan—is a win for Black love. Her evolution from Steve Harvey’s daughter into a woman who appears to know exactly who and what she wants out of life has been quite the watch party. Sis is definitely winning. Should Harvey slide into navigating marriage and baby carriages with the Creed star—many folks would love to see it. We’re so used to being all up in her business, but for now, let’s just stay outta her uterus.