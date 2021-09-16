MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors are swirling that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are expecting their first child together. While the news hasn’t been confirmed, Jeannie’s former co-host on The Real, Tamar Braxton, recently weighed in on all the speculation.

The rumors stem from photos taken of the married couple during this year’s New York Fashion Week. When she wasn’t wearing baggy clothes or strategically photographed while holding a purse in front of her stomach, fan seem to think Jeannie was rocking a subtle baby bump in some of her NYFW photos.

As seen in a screenshot grabbed by @whisperswithbella, Braxton was one of the many to join in on the speculation. Underneath a photo of Jeannie and Jeezy, the “Love and War” singer wrote, “Y’all are pregnant for sure, love to see it.”

Jeannie and Jeezy started dating at the end of 2018 after meeting on The Real’s set. They went public with their relationship in August 2019, and the rapper popped the question in March 2020. The two ended up have an intimate wedding at their Atlanta home earlier this year.

Jennie was previously married to Freddy Harteis for 14 years. During their marriage, she was open about not ever wanting to have children, despite Hartesis’s desire to be a father. The two separated in October 2017. According to PEOPLE, the star told her co-hosts on The Real in 2018 that not wanting to be a mother had been a factor in her divorce.

“When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day,” Jeannie explained then.

All things said and done, sometimes things change when the right person comes along. Maybe for Jeannie, that person was Jeezy.

See some of the speculative tweets about the co-host’s possible baby bump down below.