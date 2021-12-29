MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre is “delighted” about how things shook out in his tumultuous divorce settlement with Nicole Young.

Dre, whose estimated net worth is $820 million, has agreed to give Young $100 million, according to TMZ. The Beats by Dre founder will pay his ex-wife half of the money now and the other half of the settlement in a year’s time.

The music producer is reportedly over the moon about how the settlement wrapped up, as he’s left with hundreds of millions to his name along with a total of eight homes, including one in Malibu, two in Calabasas, four in the Los Angeles area and “a $100 million Brentwood estate,” reports TMZ.

Dre also gets to keep the “full rights” to all of his business and music industry-related ventures. That encapsulates all of the couple’s Apple stocks, which includes money acquired from sales of Beats by Dre, “master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts.”

In addition to the $100 million, Young won four out of the former couple’s ten vehicles. Although she gets to keep all the jewelry, cash and bank accounts she “maintained” during her and Dre’s marriage, she’ll still have to pay off millions of her legal fees.

She’ll also get to keep anything she owned in the storage units she and Dre shared, tying up their property allocation within the settlement. Young required to vacate the former couple’s Malibu beach house by December’s end, according to Rolling Stone.

Apparently, the prenup Young and Dre had in place got in the way of the former getting half of all the producer’s assets. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Young contested the prenup back in August 2020.

The settlement also denies Young’s ability to get spousal support, but who needs alimony with 100Ms?

Dre and Young’s divorce their officialized sometime earlier this month. They share two adult children — and now their money matters are settled, they can continue living their separate lives.

