After being in divorce court for over a year, a judge has issued a ruling regarding a temporary spousal support agreement between Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young. Dre has been ordered to pay Young close to $300,000 a month, The Blast reported.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” court documents read.

The hip-hop mogul is ordered to pay this amount until Young “remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” He also has to pay for her health insurance along with the expenses connected to their Pacific Palisades and Malibu properties. This payment is a huge drop from the $1,936,399 in monthly spousal support Young was originally asking for.

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, in May 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. She also revealed that Young had physically abused her throughout their 24-year marriage. In legal documents, she said he “punched me in the head/face” in 1999 and 2000 and that in 2016, he kicked down a door while having a fit of rage.