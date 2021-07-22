“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” court documents read.
The hip-hop mogul is ordered to pay this amount until Young “remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” He also has to pay for her health insurance along with the expenses connected to their Pacific Palisades and Malibu properties. This payment is a huge drop from the $1,936,399 in monthly spousal support Young was originally asking for.
Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, in May 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. She also revealed that Young had physically abused her throughout their 24-year marriage. In legal documents, she said he “punched me in the head/face” in 1999 and 2000 and that in 2016, he kicked down a door while having a fit of rage.
“Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome,” she said in court documents filed in January according to People. “During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper in to the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”
This may seem like a win that is rooted in greed for Young to some folks while others may see it as karma for Dr. Dre. Karma for the abuse he has been accused of dishing out during his 30-plus years in the entertainment industry. From admittedly physically assaulting Dee Barnes in 1991 to the claims of brutal physical abuse from singer and mother of one of his children Michel’le, Dr. Dre has dodged being hit with justice regarding his abuse towards women. He issued an apology to all the women he has hurt back in 2015, but it just doesn’t suffice. He may not have served any prison time, but now his bank account is getting an assault of its own.