Dr. Dre Claims Estranged Wife Won’t Return Some Of His Property Including A Motorcycle And A Gun

We knew that the divorce between Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, was not going to be a smooth battle.

With a billion dollars on the table, there’s quite a bit to talk about. And according to recent reports from The Blast, Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young is doing quite a bit to ensure that her voice will be heard.

According to reports, Dr. Dre claims that Young is refusing to turn over his personal items from their beach house. The items include golf clubs, a motorcycle and his gun.

Legal documents obtained by The Blast, prove that the two are living separately, her in Malibu and his in Brentwood, California.

Dre alleges that Young refused to allow him to retrieve his belongings and transport them back to his home in the Hollywood Hills.

In the letter, written to Young’s legal team, Dre’s lawyers wrote: “Mr. Young sent someone to Malibu this morning to pick up some of his personal belongings (something Ms. Young does almost daily at the Brentwood home). At first, your client said ok, but after walking away for 5 minutes (assumedly to you call your office) she came back and rejected the request. The items in question are Mr. Young’s golf clubs, his motorcycle, and his registered firearm for return to the gun safe at Chalon (the Brentwood home)…Please confirm that Mr. Young can have someone return to Malibu to retrieve his personal items without further interference sometime over the next few days.”

Dre claims that he has allowed Young access to his home to collect her items from his home. And he would like to be able to do the same.

Young is currently contesting the validity of the prenup, claiming that she signed the document under pressure from the producer.

Later, she said that he ripped the document up in front of her, expressing shame at ever having made her sign it.

Dre alleges that all of his businesses and a large portion of his $1 billion fortune is his sole and separate property.

Meanwhile, Young is requesting $1 million up front in payment so she can maintain a financial status quo.

Dre is not in agreement about the million dollar payout. He claims he will continue paying the bills at the Malibu property, which he notes is his.

His lawyers state, “Mr. Young is agreeable to maintaining the financial status quo and shall pay for all expenses, utilities, work-related operations for his separate property Malibu residence in which Ms. Young resides. He is also willing to continue to pay for the household staff at the Malibu residence. Neither party should interfere with any of the staff who work at either residence,” the letter states.

In the interim, Young is requesting financial documents from the last ten years of Dr. Dre’s business. He is fighting the request and refusing to appear in person for a deposition due to concerns about COVID-19.