Dr. Dre’s Wife Sues For Co-Ownership Of His Stage Name And The Chronic, Alleges Physical And Financial Abuse

The bitter divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, just got uglier. According to Page Six, Young, who has been married to the hip hop mogul since 1997, has filed a lawsuit in which she claims that she co-owns the trademark to his stage name and his album, The Chronic. Further, she claims that Dre transferred the trademarks to a holding company shortly after he allegedly kicked her out of their home and threatened to divorce her on June 27 of this year.

“[Andre was] caught secretly transferring valuable trademarks he owned with his wife … to a newly created asset holding company that he created and controlled after he expelled his wife from their home, and before he threatened to file divorce,” Young’s attorney, Bryan J. Freedman alleged in court documents.

Young, however, pulled the trigger and filed two days later.

“Two days after the threat, Nicole had no choice and initiated divorce proceedings. Andre’s transparent and reprehensible scheme to transfer these assets away, without Nicole’s knowledge or consent, so he could retain more for himself in a divorce from his wife of 24 years, and the mother of his three children, is an epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character, or lack thereof,” Young’s team went on to explain in legal documents.

According to Young’s attorneys, both trademarks — Dre’s stage name and The Chronic — are considered “community property” because the trademarks were filed after they tied the knot in 1997.

“After Andre forced Nicole out of their family home on or about April 2, 2020, he quickly plotted to secretly transfer their assets, to deny Nicole her equal share,” they argue in the lawsuit. “These valuable Trademarks were filed during Andre’s years married to Nicole, which coincided with Andre’s years of rising success in the music industry. The Trademarks are presumed to be community property pursuant to California Family Code Section 760. Because they were married, Nicole and Andre owned the Trademarks jointly, from the date of their first filing in 1997, and through 2013, by virtue of being community property owners.”

As a result, Young is asking that the trademarks be placed in a trust, but that’s not all. According to TMZ, Young has also accused Dre of physical, emotional, and financial abuse. A source claiming to be close to Dre, however, is denying these allegations.

“In their 26 years together, there has never been any hint or claim of threatened or actual physical violence and the insinuation is an insult to actual victims of domestic abuse,” the source told TMZ.

As previously reported, Dre and Nicole are in the middle of a nasty divorce. At the center of their feud is the producer’s $800 million fortune — much of which would have been protected by the couple’s prenuptial agreement; however, Young is determined to challenge it.