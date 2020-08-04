Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Is Asking Their Prenup Be Thrown Out

When we first reported that Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young were divorcing after 24 years of marriage, there was quite a bit of speculation about whether or not the couple had a prenup on file.

Well, it turns out they do. But that hasn’t stopped Young from contesting the document.

According to TMZ, Young just filed legal documents claiming that she was forced to sign the prenup back in 1996.

Young says Dre is now worth $1 billion and much of that wealth was amassed during their marriage.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

She then says 2 years into the marriage, “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

Sources close to the producer claim that he never expressed shame over the prenup and never tore it up or stated that it was invalid.

They claimed that Nicole had her own lawyer in 1996 and knew full well what she was doing at the time.

Dre has agreed to pay spousal support and all of her expenses but apparently, that’s not enough.

Nicole is asking the judge to separate the divorce from the prenup issue.