After it was ruled that Dr. Dre must pay his estranged wife Nicole Young almost $300,000 a month in temporary spousal support, a judge has ruled that he must pay her attorney fees.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Dr. Dre is now required to pay Young’s attorney fees of $1.55 million along with an additional $555,000 to cover any other court-related costs. With Young’s lawyers costing $1,100 an hour, the judge estimated that Young’s legal fees will total around $3 million, which Dre will have to pay as well. The hip-hop mogul’s payments cover fees that accumulated up until July 2021.

“Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters,” read court documents. “Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable.”

Page Six noted that Dr. Dre must also pay retroactive household expenses for repairs and maintenance, insurance, gardening, taxes and security from September 2020. In total, the Aftermath CEO has coughed up $3,812,987 in the past year.

The former lovebirds have been battling in court for over a year. Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in May 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. She also alleged that their 24-year marriage was plagued with abuse.

“Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome,” she said in court documents obtained by People. “During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper in to the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”