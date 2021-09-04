MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce case just took another ugly turn. Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, has accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of stealing over $350,000 from him in a lawsuit he filed against her.

According to The Blast, Dr. Dre is accusing Young of stealing money from a bank account set up for his Recording One studio located in Sherman Oaks, California. Since they are both listed as who is in charge of “maintenance and control” of the studio’s assets, Young was able to deposit checks and transfer money from the account. In the lawsuit, Young is accused of taking $353,571.85 from the account. She is no longer listed on the business trust for the company.

Young is accused of “embezzling and stealing money from (the company’s) bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations” in the lawsuit. She is accused of violating Penal Code 496, which states:

Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year.

In July, it was ruled that the Aftermath CEO had to pay young $293,306 a month in temporary spousal support, which amounts to over $3.5 million a year. These payments began being issued on August 1. These payments will continue until Young remarries or becomes involved in another friendship. Last year when their divorce proceedings began, Young was asking for $2 million a month in spousal support.

Money has been a trending topic regarding Dr. Dre this year. Besides this divorce case, his oldest daughter Latanya Young recently came forward and said that he cut her off financially in January 2020 because she went to the media and spoke about him. Young claimed that she is currently homeless while trying to make ends meet while working a $15/hour warehouse job along with doing food deliveries. Young said she is currently living out of her car. Dr. Dre never addressed these claims.