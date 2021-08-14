Source: Phil Lewis/WENN.com / WENN. Recently, Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter LaTanya Young came forward and said she was financially struggling after he cut her off in January 2020. To help get on her feet, she has established a GoFundMe. Her goal is to raise $50,000.

“I think GoFundMe campaigns are for people in desperate situations and I’m in a desperate situation,” she told Daily Mail. “Some people were in awe of what I am going through and asked if I had a GoFundMe. I really don’t want to accept any handouts but I appreciate anything that is offered.”

Young, a mother of four, has been working a warehouse job that pays $15 per hour and also doing Uber Eats. She’s living out of her rental car and her children are staying with friends.

“I have worked all my life and I know how to work for money but I’m in a difficult place right now.”

Young, 38, was receiving a monthly allowance from her dad but when she began doing interviews about their strained relationship. She is his oldest daughter with his former girlfriend Lisa Johnson, whom he has two other daughters with. Johnson and the hip-hop mogul split when Young was five-years-old. She hasn’t seen her father in 18 years. She said that she can only communicate with him through his team. So far, she has raised $2,144 on her GoFundMe.

None of her children have ever met their grandfather.