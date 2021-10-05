MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre has been under scrutiny ever since his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, filed for divorce last year. After she accused him of emotional and physical abuse, a judge ruled that he had to cough up over $293,000 a month in temporary spousal support. Then his oldest daughter, LaTanya Young, came forward and said he cut her off financially and that she was homeless while working three jobs to try to make ends meet. Now, he is being exposed for allegedly having a child outside of his marriage to Young.

Page Six has unearthed a 2019 lawsuit that was filed against one of his alleged mistresses, Kili Anderson, that revealed that they may share a child together. A former employee of her tanning salon, the Body Bakery, filed a lawsuit against her claiming that he was wrongfully terminated. In the lawsuit, Anderson’s rebuttal included justifiable reasons for his firing including that he was violating a confidentiality agreement that kept employees from asking or revealing anything about her relationship with Dre or their child.

“Additionally, the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private,” the lawsuit stated. “Plaintiff constantly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre.”

Young was well aware of who Dre’s mistresses were and called for them to come forward last year. During their divorce proceedings, Young asked for Anderson along with two other alleged mistresses, Jillian Speer and Crystal Rogers, to be subpoenaed to testify and they all refused. Their refusal resulted in a $2,500 fine.

It was noted that Dre’s alleged affair was exposed around 2013.