MadameNoire Featured Video

In celebration of the rapper’s 33rd birthday, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attended a Wizkid concert at Los Angeles’ Novo Theater over the weekend.

The birthday outing follows up on several date nights that fans of the couple have been privy to lately — including RiRi and A$AP being each other’s dates to the Met Gala last month and that infamous night Rihanna wasn’t allowed inside an NYC barcade with the “Wild for the Night” rapper while the two were hitting the town.

RELATED CONTENT: “A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna Is ‘The One’ — Calls Her ‘The Love Of My Life'”

In the clip below, the couple pull up to Wizkid’s show.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Spotted Filming PDA Scenes For New Music Video In New York City”

Thanks to the international rise in popularity of Afrobeats, Wizkid — a Nigerian musician and producer who’s been dropping albums and chart-topping songs for over a decade now — is finally getting the love he deserves from the American music scene.

His fourth studio album, 2020’s Made In Lagos, includes hit songs like “Ginger” (ft. Burna Boy), “Smile” (ft. H.E.R.), “Blessed” (ft. Damian Marley) and “Essence” (ft. Tems).

Notably, “Essence” just became the latest Afrobeats song to go platinum in the U.S. — partially in thanks to a remix of the track featuring Justin Beiber.

Other famous names on the album include Skepta, Ella Mai, Buju and more.

Who knows — if we’re lucky, maybe a collab with RiRi or A$AP will be next.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna Gives Details On New Music And ‘Blushes’ As She Talks About Favorite Savage X Fenty’s Lingerie Pieces”