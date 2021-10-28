MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet just noticed that Jay Ellis doesn’t show off his fiancé Serbian model Nina Senicar and they have questions and concerns about why not. There’s speculation that like his character Lawrence–on HBO’s hit series Insecure–Ellis is insecure, but specifically about having a white spouse. A quick look at Ellis’s Instagram page, reveals there aren’t any photos of Senicar or their daughter Nora Grace. Since he hasn’t made it Instagram official, Black Twitter thinks he has been advised not to post Senicar for the sake of his career.

One person tweeted that Ellis doesn’t post Senicar for her safety and because he previously had a stalker.

“Nah…Jay Ellis doesn’t post his wife because he had somebody stalking him for a while. Also both Omari’s and Jamil’s wives were getting death threats so they don’t post them. I know both three so these rumors are getting out of hand.”

Back in 2017, Ellis said that he isn’t worried about any backlash he may get from his Black fanbase about being with a white woman.

“I am in a relationship,” Ellis said on The Breakfast Club. “I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s where I leave it. I don’t really worry about anything else and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on so for me…a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”

Ellis has posted Senicar on his page though, he just hasn’t done so this in a few years.

Senicar is being referred to as Ellis’ wife, but neither party has confirmed they were married. Senicar revealed in a 2019 interview with Serbian magazine Story that she and Ellis were engaged and were planning to get married that summer.

Even though Ellis hasn’t posted Senicar in a long time, she recently posted a photo of them together on Sept. 12.

