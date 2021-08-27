MadameNoire Featured Video

The wait for the fifth season of Insecure is a bittersweet one because sadly, it will be the show’s final installment. We’ve been patiently waiting to hear a peep from the show’s creator Issa Rae about what’s to come and she recently gave us a tidbit of information.

Rae, who plays Issa Dee, revealed that the final season will premiere in October.

“The wait is almost over,” she tweeted. “The final season. October.”

The original cast will be returning for this last go round including Rae, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis.

When season 4 ended, the friendships and relationships were all enduring a rough patch. Molly and Issa went from besties to frenemies. Tiffany was having a hard time adjusting to motherhood and pulled a disappearing act, leaving her husband feeling hopeless. Lawrence and Issa had found love again but their happily ever after dreams came to a halt when Issa’s old business partner and Lawrence’s old flame Condola revealed she was pregnant. With season 5, our eyes will be glued to television as we watch them make some life changing decisions as they all enter a new chapter.

The cast finished filming Insecure back in June. Though they were all hopeful about the future, bidding farewell was an emotional experience.

“Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week,” Rae captioned a video on Instagram. “Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.”

Now that Insecure has ended, Rae can focus on her new reality show Sweet Life: Los Angeles, her music company RAEdio, Black Lady Sketch Show and creating more TV shows thanks to her deal with Warner Media.