Supermodel Naomi Campbell offered a glimpse of her newborn daughter as the star celebrated Christmas with her family over the weekend.
Campbell, 51, posted a photo of herself holding her daughter as she sported a pair of matching pajamas alongside her big family. A heart emoji was placed on the wee one’s face to conceal her identity.
“MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLINGS, THIS YEAR‘s PIC AND LAST, WITH AN ADDITION, BLESSED WTH MY ANGEL,” the former Victora’s Secret muse captioned the happy photo. “XMAS IS FOR OUR PRECIOUS ANGELS. LOVE TO YOU ALL. GOD IS THE GREATEST. THANK YOU JESUS.”
“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no greater love.”
The insider added: “Anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”
According to another confidante, the supermodel, who isn’t romantically linked to anyone currently, is in a “wonderful place” and truly enjoying motherhood.
“Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life…It finally felt like the perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon,” the source told The Sun, noting that the lockdown period gave the supermodel some extra time to figure out how she could start the family she’s always wanted.
Campbell was previously engaged to U2’s Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore. She has also been romantically linked to a few other stars including Skepta, Liam Payne, and Leonardo DiCaprio. During an interview with The Cut, the runway mogul admitted that her career had put a significant strain on her past relationships.
“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” she explaind. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong… you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”
Congrats to Naomi!
