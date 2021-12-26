The insider added: “Anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”

According to another confidante, the supermodel, who isn’t romantically linked to anyone currently, is in a “wonderful place” and truly enjoying motherhood.

“Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life…It finally felt like the ­perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon,” the source told The Sun, noting that the lockdown period gave the supermodel some extra time to figure out how she could start the family she’s always wanted.

Campbell was previously engaged to U2’s Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore. She has also been romantically linked to a few other stars including Skepta, Liam Payne, and Leonardo DiCaprio. During an interview with The Cut, the runway mogul admitted that her career had put a significant strain on her past relationships.