After becoming a mother for the first time at age 51, Naomi Campbell is basking in the joys of motherhood. The London-born supermodel gushed over her infant daughter during an interview with BBC Hard Talk.

“I’m really lucky,” she said. “I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.”

Campbell has been very tight-lipped about her daughter. She hasn’t revealed any details about whether she carried the child herself, adopted or had a surrogate. She also hasn’t revealed what her baby girl’s name is. Campbell, who was recently named the ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, shared that she was mother back in May.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote on Instagram under a photo of her then-newborn’s little feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell now has the mother and child bond, but another bond she said she sacrificed in order to have a successful career is finding the love of her life.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she told The Cut. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

She added that she has problem admitting to her mishaps.

“I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am,” she continued. “And for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using [my influence] in the right way. It takes growth.”