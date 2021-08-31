MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Campbell has been in the spotlight for over three decades as one of the world’s top supermodels. Her romantic life has been a storied one as well, leading to her being more private in the recent years. Her career has been legendary, but finding the love of her life is something she said she had to forfeit.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she said during a recent interview with The Cut. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong … you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.”

She added, “I don’t have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am. And for sure when I was younger, I wasn’t always using it in the right way. It takes growth.”

In the past, the 51-year-old beauty has been engaged to U2’s Adam Clayton and an Italian businessman named Flavio Briatore. She also dated a Russian businessman named Vladislav Doronin, who sued her in 2020 in efforts to be paid back the money he claimed he lent her during their relationship from 2008 to 2013. She recently dated British rapper Skepta in 2018.

Campbell also spoke about her journey to realizing the importance of having a self-care routine and how to implement it.

“I personally have to fight for my peace of mind,” she said. “I first learned to do that in 1999. It’s the best thing I ever did, to finally have the courage to say to people who benefited from me, ‘I’m really sorry. I have to take time out to take care of myself,’ without any fear of what I would be losing or what I would miss out on.”

Campbell also said maintaining her recovery has been a component of her routine as well. Campbell has been open about her cocaine addiction in the past.

“I’m in recovery. I’m very proud to be.”